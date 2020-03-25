Play

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Agrees to restructure contract

Ryan has reached an agreement to restructure his contract, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons have restructured multiple contracts, converting 2020 base salaries into bonuses to clear out cap space. It's been an interesting offseason in Atlanta, with Todd Gurley and Hayden Hurst brought in to replace Devonta Freeman and Austin Hooper. The team still appears weak on defense, but Ryan shouldn't lack for weapons in the passing game.

