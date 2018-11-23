Falcons' Matt Ryan: Another big night in losing effort
Ryan completed 35 of 47 attempts for 377 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, adding two rushes for 16 yards during Thursday's 31-17 loss to New Orleans.
Ryan has averaged a staggering 351 passing yards and 2.4 touchdowns per game over his past nine starts, but Atlanta has gone 3-6 over that span as any playoff aspirations are now on life support. The 33-year-old signal caller is on a statistical trajectory similar to his 2016 MVP campaign, with 334.8 passing yards per game and a 26:5 touchdown:interception ratio through 11 outings (319.6 passing YPG and a 26:6 ratio at this point in 2016). Week 13 brings a showdown against a Baltimore defense that is holding opponents to the second-lowest passer rating in the NFL (84.2).
