Falcons' Matt Ryan: Another prolific output in Week 6
Ryan completed 30 of 36 passes for 356 yards, and threw four passing touchdowns to zero interceptions during Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Cardinals. He also rushed twice for seven yards and fumbled once, but the loose ball was recovered by teammate Jamon Brown.
The 2016 MVP continues to light up the box score, with 335 passing yards per game and an overall 15:7 TD:INT ratio thus far this season, but Sunday Ryan lost for the 14th time over Atlanta's past 20 regular-season outings. He helped lead the Falcons back from a 17-point third-quarter deficit with three second-half passing scores, but Matt Bryant's missed extra point in the final two minutes proved to be a fatal mistake. Week 7 presents a promising matchup for Ryan, going up against a Rams defense that has surrendered 299 passing yards and an 8:2 TD:INT ratio over its past three outings.
