Ryan completed 19 of 39 pass attempts for 273 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 21-16 loss to New Orleans.

Ryan endured a sluggish two-interception performance when these division rivals met two weeks ago, and again he was unable to lead his team back Sunday despite a cleaner showing on the stat sheet (albeit with just a 48.7 percent completion rate). The 2016 MVP heaved an end-zone attempt to Julio Jones on a 4th-and-9 from New Orleans' 20-yard line with 1:36 to go, but the ball deflected off the fingertips of his receiver while P.J. Williams and Marcus Williams contested in coverage. Ryan owns a 17:8 TD:INT on the season as the 4-8 Falcons move into a Week 14 matchup against the struggling Chargers.