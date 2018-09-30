Falcons' Matt Ryan: Appears to be in 2016 form
Ryan completed 29-of-39 passes for 419 yards and three touchdowns as Atlanta suffered a debilitating 37-36 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.
Ryan has become a must-start after alarming some with a quiet season opener against Philadelphia, averaging 355 passing yards and 3.3 touchdowns per game over his last three outings. The 10-year veteran entered Week 4 with more fantasy points (standard scoring) than he had at that point during his 2016 MVP campaign, and he continues to be an incredibly valuable asset given the way Atlanta seemingly needs to score 30-plus points in order to have a chance of winning. Sunday's upcoming matchup is a favorable one for Ryan and the Falcons' pass catchers, facing off with a Pittsburgh defense that entered the weekend allowing the 11th-most yards per reception.
