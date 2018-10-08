Falcons' Matt Ryan: Avoids serious foot injury

Ryan had X-rays on his foot after Sunday's 41-17 loss to Pittsburgh, with results coming back negative for any fractures, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ryan was pulled in favor of Matt Schaub late in the fourth quarter once the game was well out of reach. Coach Dan Quinn said the 33-year-old quarterback will be fine for a favorable Week 6 home matchup with Tampa Bay, but it won't come as any surprise if Ryan shows up on the injury report after the Falcons return to practice Wednesday.

