Falcons' Matt Ryan: Back at practice Wednesday
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Ryan (personal) rejoined the team Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
It's expected that Ryan, who missed the Falcons' first practice of the week Tuesday to attend to the personal matter, will be a full participant in Wednesday's session, given that he's not dealing with an injury. Since throwing three interceptions in the Falcons' Week 14 loss to the Saints, Ryan has bounced back nicely with a 4:1 TD:INT ratio, 62 percent completion rate and 7.3 yards per attempt mark over the past four contests, which includes Atlanta's wild-card win over the Rams last week.
