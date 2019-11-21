Play

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Back to full participation

Ryan (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ryan's ankle sprain has been lingering since Week 7, but it won't impact his availability for a third consecutive contest. He has a great matchup on the docket Sunday versus a Buccaneers defense that has allowed 303.4 passing yards per game and a 25:6 TD:INT in 10 outings to quarterbacks on the campaign.

