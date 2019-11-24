Falcons' Matt Ryan: Bombarded by Bucs in Week 12 loss
Ryan completed 23 of 46 pass attempts for 271 yards, while committing one interception, absorbing six sacks and losing one fumble during Sunday's 35-22 loss to the Buccaneers.
The 2016 MVP continues to produce choppy results following a red-hot start to the season. Ryan exceeded the 300-yard mark every game between Weeks 1 and 6, but since being beleaguered by an ankle injury, he's been held under 275 passing yards in three of his past four outings, while throwing to a mediocre 3:3 TD:INT. A matchup against Tampa Bay's struggling secondary permitted an optimistic fantasy outlook for Ryan coming into Sunday, so taking on New Orleans' top-12 pass defense Week 13 does little to inspire confidence for a bounce-back performance.
