Falcons' Matt Ryan: Bracing for tough matchup

Ryan spoke glowingly of the Browns defense following practice Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "I think they've done a good job in the secondary of making plays and coming up with interceptions," Ryan said. "I've been impressed by what I've seen from them on film."

Through eight games, Ryan owns a 19:3 TD:INT while completing 70.8 percent of his passes for 336 passing yards per game. At the midway point of his 2016 MVP campaign, Ryan had completed 69.2 percent of his attempts with 329 passing yards per game and a 19:4 ratio. Though it's hard to bet against Ryan given the recent form he's displayed, he'll nonetheless face a stiff tests against a Browns defense that leads the NFL with 23 forced turnovers, including 13 interceptions. However, Cleveland's top cornerback, rookie Denzel Ward, is in danger or missing Sunday's game with a hip injury.