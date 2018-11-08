Falcons' Matt Ryan: Bracing for tough matchup
Ryan spoke glowingly of the Browns defense following practice Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "I think they've done a good job in the secondary of making plays and coming up with interceptions," Ryan said. "I've been impressed by what I've seen from them on film."
Through eight games, Ryan owns a 19:3 TD:INT while completing 70.8 percent of his passes for 336 passing yards per game. At the midway point of his 2016 MVP campaign, Ryan had completed 69.2 percent of his attempts with 329 passing yards per game and a 19:4 ratio. Though it's hard to bet against Ryan given the recent form he's displayed, he'll nonetheless face a stiff tests against a Browns defense that leads the NFL with 23 forced turnovers, including 13 interceptions. However, Cleveland's top cornerback, rookie Denzel Ward, is in danger or missing Sunday's game with a hip injury.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Finally connects with Jones for score•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Completes 18 straight in win•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Stays hot as Falcons win•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Puts foot injury behind him•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Puts in work at practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Avoids serious foot injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...