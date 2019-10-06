Falcons' Matt Ryan: Busy stat line in Week 5 loss
Ryan completed 32 of 46 pass attempts for 330 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 53-32 defeat to Houston. He also carried the ball three times for seven yards and a rushing touchdown.
The box score indicates that Ryan has thrown for 300-plus passing yards in five straight outings to kick off 2019, but he has already equaled his interception total from last season (seven), with his fourth-quarter pick-six to Tashaun Gipson ultimately securing a second consecutive 1-4 start for Atlanta. In Week 6, Ryan and the Falcons' passing game will have a strong chance of keeping up the yardage and scoring against a Cardinals defense that has allowed 12 touchdown passes without forcing an interception this year.
