Play

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Can't practice Wednesday

Ryan (ankle) will not participate in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Ryan "definitely thinks there's an opportunity to give it a go," per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune, indicating that the veteran signal-caller has not yet been ruled out for Week 8. Ryan is nursing an ankle sprain suffered Week 7 against the Rams. The Falcons will wait and see what Ryan is able (or unable) to do in practice as the week continues before making a final decision on his availability for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks. Expect Matt Schaub to slot into the starting lineup if Ryan is forced to miss any time.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories