Falcons' Matt Ryan: Can't practice Wednesday
Ryan (ankle) will not participate in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Ryan "definitely thinks there's an opportunity to give it a go," per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune, indicating that the veteran signal-caller has not yet been ruled out for Week 8. Ryan is nursing an ankle sprain suffered Week 7 against the Rams. The Falcons will wait and see what Ryan is able (or unable) to do in practice as the week continues before making a final decision on his availability for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks. Expect Matt Schaub to slot into the starting lineup if Ryan is forced to miss any time.
