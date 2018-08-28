Falcons' Matt Ryan: Chemistry building with offensive coordinator

Ryan said Monday that he and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian have reached a new comfort level with one another heading into the coach's second year with the Falcons, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports. "A lot of the situational stuff comes up in practice more so than it's come up in games for us." Ryan explained after training camp Monday. "There have been a handful of times specifically in two minute situations or low red-zone situations where we've had those things come up during practice and I'm kind of already thinking the way he's thinking before the play comes in."

Just two years removed from MVP recognition, Ryan finds himself amidst a slew of solid middle-to-late round quarterback options. Currently bookended by Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo and slotted in at the No. 12 ADP slot among quarterbacks in ESPN drafts, Ryan is a potential league-winner so long as he and Steve Sarkisian can find ways to take advantage of the signal-caller's outstanding accuracy on intermediate-to-deep routes. There's no denying that the 10-year veteran regressed in his first season under the new offensive coordinator, as he failed to throw three touchdowns in any game last season after throwing three-plus touchdowns in seven games during 2016 under Kyle Shanahan.