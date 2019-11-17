Falcons' Matt Ryan: Clean outing against Panthers
Ryan completed 21 of 31 pass attempts, throwing for 311 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 29-3 win against the Panthers.
The veteran signal-caller has led his team to consecutive wins for the first time since Weeks 16 and 17 of last season. A key reason for the team's recent success can be attributed to Ryan's reigning in of the turnovers, as he has committed just three interceptions over his past five outings after throwing six between Weeks 1 and 3. Since throwing for 300 yards in six straight games to kick off the season, however, Ryan has only hit the 300-yard mark once over his past three appearances. In Week 12 he has a strong chance to make it two straight games with 300-plus yards through the air, taking on a Buccaneers defense that ranked 32nd in the league against the pass before conceding 228 yards and three touchdowns to Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Sunday.
