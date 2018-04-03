Falcons' Matt Ryan: Closing in on new deal with Atlanta
Ryan and the Falcons are close to reaching a consensus on terms for a new contract, Falcons' GM Thomas Dimitroff said on Atlanta's 680 "The Fan" Tuesday morning. Dimitroff's comments mirrored what he had said at Georgia's Pro Day in March, "We're not being kept up at night. It still is the No. 1 priority... We want to continue to build a team as we're going through this process."
Ryan's fantasy value last season severely declined compared to his MVP campaign of 2016, as he plummeted from second to 15th in scoring among quarterbacks in standard leagues, while failing to exceed 18 fantasy points in a single outing. Still, Ryan is the most prolific quarterback in Falcons' history by a vast margin (over 18,000 yards more than Steve Bartkowski), and he has displayed remarkable gutsiness by starting all 16 regular season games during nine of his 10 NFL seasons. Thus far this offseason, the Falcons have remained relatively quiet in free agency, adding three new players on modest deals, all of whom are likely to fill backup roles (perhaps with the exception of recently-acquired offensive guard Brandon Fusco). Atlanta hopes that this conservative approach will provide them with sufficient cap space to sign Ryan to a monster contract, as Kirk Cousins established a staggering precedent by signing with Minnesota on a 3-year, fully guaranteed $84 million deal.
More News
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...