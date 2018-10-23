Falcons' Matt Ryan: Completes 18 straight in win

Ryan completed 31 of 39 passes for 379 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 23-20 win over the Giants.

Ryan finished Monday's excellent performance by completing his last 18 passes, tying the longest streak of his career. The quarterback has been on an absolute tear lately, topping 350 passing yards in four of Atlanta's last five games. Over that same span, Ryan has compiled 13 touchdowns versus zero interceptions, with his lone score Monday coming on a 47-yard connection with Marvin Hall prior to halftime. The sizzling signal-caller now enters an untimely bye week, but he'll hope to rediscover his momentum at the Redskins in Week 9.