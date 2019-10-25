Falcons' Matt Ryan: Considered truly questionable

Ryan (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, with his availability likely to be determined Saturday, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The Falcons will make a decision Saturday, but that doesn't necessarily mean the information will become public before the team releases its inactive list. A 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff is good news for fantasy owners, allowing plenty of opportunity for adjustments if Ryan ultimately can't play. The quarterback was present for Friday's practice, presumably as a limited participant after he was held out Wednesday and Thursday.