Falcons' Matt Ryan: Dices up Chiefs
Ryan completed five of seven passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs.
After attempting just one pass in the preseason opener, Ryan made the most of his two drives Thursday, getting some help from Tevin Coleman and Austin Hooper. The Atlanta offense will be even more dangerous once Devonta Freeman and Julio Jones are available, which could happen in the third week of the preseason against the Jaguars on Saturday, Aug. 25. With rookie first-round pick Calvin Ridley replacing Taylor Gabriel and Steve Sarkisian in his second year as offensive coordinator, Ryan should find a middle ground between his stat lines from 2016 and 2017.
