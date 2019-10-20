Falcons' Matt Ryan: Donning walking boot Sunday
Ryan was wearing a walking boot on his right foot after Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Rams, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
While losing a fumble on an Aaron Donald sack in the fourth quarter, Ryan had his right ankle twisted severely and was ruled out before game's end, finishing 16-for-27 for a season-low 159 yards and one interception. Afterward, coach Dan Quinn didn't provide an update on Ryan's health, according to William McFadden of the Falcons' official site. As a result, Ryan's health may not be touched until the team has a chance to order up an MRI.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Won't reenter Sunday's contest•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Another prolific output in Week 6•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Busy stat line in Week 5 loss•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Long touchdown streak snapped•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Two straight three-TD outings•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Eclipses 300 yards again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...