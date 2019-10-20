Falcons' Matt Ryan: Donning walking boot Sunday

Ryan was wearing a walking boot on his right foot after Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Rams, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

While losing a fumble on an Aaron Donald sack in the fourth quarter, Ryan had his right ankle twisted severely and was ruled out before game's end, finishing 16-for-27 for a season-low 159 yards and one interception. Afterward, coach Dan Quinn didn't provide an update on Ryan's health, according to William McFadden of the Falcons' official site. As a result, Ryan's health may not be touched until the team has a chance to order up an MRI.