Falcons' Matt Ryan: Eclipses 300-yard mark in loss

Ryan completed 24 of 38 passes for 313 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Panthers. He also lost a yard on his sole rush.

Ryan's numbers could have been even better had Julio Jones been able to hang on to a would-be 39-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter on a play in which he was wide open. The reigning MVP's one interception was also costly, as it was returned 49 yards by Mike Adams shortly before halftime and set up a nine-yard touchdown run by Cam Newton. Ryan was impressive otherwise, throwing multiple touchdowns for the second consecutive week and eclipsing the 300-yard mark for the first time in the opener. He'll look to get the Falcons back on the winning track against the Cowboys in Week 10.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories