Falcons' Matt Ryan: Eclipses 300-yard mark in loss

Ryan completed 24 of 38 passes for 313 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Panthers. He also lost a yard on his sole rush.

Ryan's numbers could have been even better had Julio Jones been able to hang on to a would-be 39-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter on a play in which he was wide open. The reigning MVP's one interception was also costly, as it was returned 49 yards by Mike Adams shortly before halftime and set up a nine-yard touchdown run by Cam Newton. Ryan was impressive otherwise, throwing multiple touchdowns for the second consecutive week and eclipsing the 300-yard mark for the first time in the opener. He'll look to get the Falcons back on the winning track against the Cowboys in Week 10.