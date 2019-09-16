Falcons' Matt Ryan: Eclipses 300 yards again
Ryan completed 27 of 43 pass attempts for 320 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Eagles.
The 624 yards and five touchdowns are what we would expect from Ryan through two games, but the five interceptions are a glaring blemish after the quarterback threw just seven through 16 games in 2018. Even with the picks, the 34-year-old has done enough damage through the air to keep him in the starting territory in most formats, especially with quarterback passing yards seeming to be on the decline early on outside of a handful of options. Ryan should be another safe play against the Colts on Sunday.
