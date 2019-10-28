Falcons' Matt Ryan: Expected back after bye week
Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that he expects Ryan (ankle) to be a "full go" following the Falcons' Week 9 bye, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
For the first time in a decade, Ryan was unable to start in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Seahawks while nursing the sprained right ankle, paving the way for understudy Matt Schaub to receive the nod. Considering Ryan was able to practice in limited fashion Friday, the Falcons never seemed fearful he would be in store for a lengthy absence. Quinn confirmed as much Monday, stating that the 34-year-old probably would be able to play if the Falcons had a game in Week 9. The bye week nonetheless comes at a convenient time for Ryan, who has a real chance at entering the Nov. 10 game against the Saints minus an injury designation entirely.
