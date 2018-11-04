Falcons' Matt Ryan: Finally connects with Jones for score

Ryan completed 26 of 38 passes for 350 yards, four touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 38-14 win over Washington.

The game was already in hand in the closing moments of the fourth quarter, but Ryan still nailed star receiver Julio Jones on a bubble screen for a 35-yard touchdown, Jones' first of the season. Atlanta's slow start may have masked it, but Ryan is off to an incredible start with a 19:3 touchdown:interception ratio this season, including just eight touchdowns and one pick during the recent three-game winning streak. Ryan feasted on a solid Washington pass defense on Sunday and will take on a Cleveland pass defense that led the league in opponent passer rating before getting eaten up by Patrick Mahomes. Things should be easier if Jones is able to build on his late score.