Falcons' Matt Ryan: Fires pair of scores in win

Ryan completed 18 of 29 passes for 254 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Jets. He also gained 17 yards on six rushes and fumbled thrice, losing two.

Ryan had trouble holding onto the ball in the dreadful conditions at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but he was able to throw for multiple scores for the first time since Week 3. His 8.76 YPA was his best figure in that category since that same contest, and his eight-yard scoring dart to Mohamed Sanu early in the fourth quarter was a perfectly placed ball at the back of the end zone that only his receiver could have come down with. Ryan connected with seven different pass catchers overall and encouragingly hit Julio Jones on a deep ball, hooking up with his No. 1 wideout for a 53-yard gain. While the Falcons offense continues to scuffle in comparison to last season's results, Ryan's performance Sunday provided reason for optimism, especially considering the weather conditions. He'll look to build on the strong effort versus the Panthers in Week 9.