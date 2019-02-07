Falcons' Matt Ryan: Focus fixated on ultimate prize

Ryan said that winning a Super Bowl title is what "motivates (him) to get out of bed every morning," Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports. "It's the No. 1 goal for me," Ryan stressed. "To bring a championship to this city and to our organization, that's what it's all about."

With many analysts having considered Atlanta a legitimate Super Bowl contender entering 2018, the team's 7-9 finish was an utterly disheartening result. In regards to Ryan's fantasy output, however, it was an absolutely magical season as he finished top two in quarterback scoring (standard formats) for the second time in three years. Between Devonta Freeman, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Austin Hooper, there may not be a more electrifying group of skill players in the NFL, but the offensive line certainly needs some work, with head coach Dan Quinn having said that Alex Mack and Jake Matthews are the only two players up front who have a starting role secured heading into 2019. Personnel decisions throughout the offseason will dictate Atlanta's likelihood to make another deep postseason run, but reuniting with former offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter bodes well for another statistically prolific season for Ryan. With Koetter leading the offense between 2012 and 2014, Ryan twice logged a top-seven finish among quarterbacks.