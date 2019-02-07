Falcons' Matt Ryan: Focus fixated on ultimate prize
Ryan said that winning a Super Bowl title is what "motivates (him) to get out of bed every morning," Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports. "It's the No. 1 goal for me," Ryan stressed. "To bring a championship to this city and to our organization, that's what it's all about."
With many analysts having considered Atlanta a legitimate Super Bowl contender entering 2018, the team's 7-9 finish was an utterly disheartening result. In regards to Ryan's fantasy output, however, it was an absolutely magical season as he finished top two in quarterback scoring (standard formats) for the second time in three years. Between Devonta Freeman, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Austin Hooper, there may not be a more electrifying group of skill players in the NFL, but the offensive line certainly needs some work, with head coach Dan Quinn having said that Alex Mack and Jake Matthews are the only two players up front who have a starting role secured heading into 2019. Personnel decisions throughout the offseason will dictate Atlanta's likelihood to make another deep postseason run, but reuniting with former offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter bodes well for another statistically prolific season for Ryan. With Koetter leading the offense between 2012 and 2014, Ryan twice logged a top-seven finish among quarterbacks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...