Falcons' Matt Ryan: Gets limited tag in practice
Ryan (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Even though Ryan returned from a one-game absence to engineer the Falcons' upset win over the Saints last weekend, Atlanta has been cautious with the quarterback's usage in practice while he continues to manage a sprained ankle. Ryan's ability to at least improve from no practice Wednesday to limited participation Thursday offers optimism that he'll be under center Sunday against Carolina.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Takes part in drills Thursday•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Absence tied to ankle injury•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Not seen at practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Leads team to upset over Saints•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Ready for Week 10 start•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Remains limited Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Thursday Night Football sees the return of James Conner, but the injury report is still littered...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...