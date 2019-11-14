Play

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Gets limited tag in practice

Ryan (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Even though Ryan returned from a one-game absence to engineer the Falcons' upset win over the Saints last weekend, Atlanta has been cautious with the quarterback's usage in practice while he continues to manage a sprained ankle. Ryan's ability to at least improve from no practice Wednesday to limited participation Thursday offers optimism that he'll be under center Sunday against Carolina.

