Falcons' Matt Ryan: Gets one series of work
Ryan completed four of six targets for 57 yards in Sunday's preseason loss to Pittsburgh.
Like last week, Ryan was limited to one series and led Atlanta to a score. This time, his passes 14 and 18 yards to Austin Hooper and Marvin Hall, respectively, set up a Terron Ward touchdown scamper. Ryan has been sharp in his limited reps as Atlanta looks to build upon last season's success despite replacing last season's offensive coordinator with an outside hire.
