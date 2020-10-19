Ryan went 30-for-40 passing with 371 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions during Sunday's 40-23 win against Minnesota. He also ran for eight yards on four carries.

The 2016 MVP entered Sunday's contest with an anemic 1:2 TD:INT over his preceding three outings, but he played inspired football in his first game with Raheem Morris as Falcons head coach. The already-inexperienced Vikings cornerback group had to cope with starter Mike Hughes (neck) exiting early because of injury, and Ryan capitalized with his second four-TD performance of 2020. A Week 7 showdown with Detroit presents the opportunity to go up against former teammate Desmond Trufant (hamstring), but that's only if the veteran cornerback is healthy enough to make his third appearance of the season.