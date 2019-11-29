Falcons' Matt Ryan: Gobbled up by Saints front
Ryan completed 35 of 50 pass attempts for 312 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions during Thursday's 26-18 loss to the Saints. He also lost a fumble while scrambling in the fourth quarter.
The 34-year-old signal-caller absorbed a cringe-worthy nine sacks, and committed three giveaways as the Falcons dropped a third straight inter-divisional contest. Atlanta's offensive line has certainly failed its quarterback during the current three-game losing streak, surrendering 18 sacks as Ryan has thrown to a 3:3 TD:INT and coughed up two fumbles. Ryan can hardly be considered an elite option, with 247 passing yards per game and just five total touchdowns in his past five outings as the Falcons prepare to take on Carolina's 18th-ranked pass defense in Week 14.
