Falcons' Matt Ryan: Held in check by Dolphins Sunday
Ryan completed 24 of 35 pass attempts for 248 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dolphins.
Ryan threw a 40-yard touchdown strike to Marvin Hall in the first quarter, but he struggled to make throws downfield after that point en route to a pedestrian 7.1 yards per attempt. His lone interception proved to be quite costly, coming on the final drive of the game as he looked to move his team into the red zone to potentially tie the score. Ryan's form in 2017 has been a far cry from his performance a year ago, with a substandard 6:6 TD:INT and just one game with over 300 yards passing to his name. He will look to emerge from his early-season funk next week against the Patriots.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Three more turnovers in loss•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Tosses three picks in win•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Victorious in NFC title game rematch•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Runs offense efficiently in win over Bears•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Struggles in Saturday's loss•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Gets one series of work•
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...