Falcons' Matt Ryan: Held in check by Dolphins Sunday

Ryan completed 24 of 35 pass attempts for 248 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Ryan threw a 40-yard touchdown strike to Marvin Hall in the first quarter, but he struggled to make throws downfield after that point en route to a pedestrian 7.1 yards per attempt. His lone interception proved to be quite costly, coming on the final drive of the game as he looked to move his team into the red zone to potentially tie the score. Ryan's form in 2017 has been a far cry from his performance a year ago, with a substandard 6:6 TD:INT and just one game with over 300 yards passing to his name. He will look to emerge from his early-season funk next week against the Patriots.