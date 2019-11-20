Play

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Held out of Wednesday's practice

Ryan (ankle) missed Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

As pointed out by Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site, Ryan's reps have been capped the previous two Wednesdays, only for him to eventually suit up on game days. Ryan will have two more opportunities to get on the practice field this week, but in the end his Week 12 status likely will be confirmed by the release of Friday's injury report, as it has the previous two weeks.

