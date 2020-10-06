Ryan completed 28 of 39 attempts for 285 passing yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions during Monday's 30-16 loss to the Packers. He also registered 10 rushing yards on two carries.

The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback has been contained on the stat sheet over his past two outings, after a strong Weeks 1 and 2 in which he threw for 723 combined yards and a 6:1 TD INT. Ryan composed just one total passing touchdown against the Bears and Packers Weeks 3 and 4, with Monday marking his fourth no-TD outing in 19 appearances since the start of last season. With his 0-4 Falcons desperate for a win, Ryan faces a Carolina defense Week 5 that has surrendered just 1.5 passing TDs per game this season, while ranking third-best in the NFL with 6.3 yards allowed per attempt.