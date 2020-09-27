Ryan was 19-for-38 passing with 238 yards, one touchdown, and one interception during Sunday's 30-26 loss to Chicago.

The Bears only got to Ryan with two sacks on the afternoon, but the defense certainly made its presence felt in generating eight QB hits. After posting a 67.8 percent completion rate Weeks 1 and 2, the 2016 MVP hit on just half of his throws during Week 3 -- tied for his lowest completion percentage in a game since Atlanta's 2018 season opener. Ryan still has potential to put up gaudy numbers moving forward despite an off day against the Bears, as he's thrown an astronomical 42.7 pass attempts per game through three appearances this season. He'll face a Packers defense Week 4 that ranks near the bottom of the NFL with 8.7 yards allowed per pass through its first two outings of 2020.