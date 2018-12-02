Falcons' Matt Ryan: Kept to near-career lows

Ryan completed 16 of 26 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-16 loss to Baltimore. He lost a fumble during the contest.

A late touchdown pass to Austin Hooper saved Sunday from total embarrassment, but it's still hard to overstate just how much Baltimore confounded Ryan, a dark-horse MVP candidate, and the Falcons on Sunday. Ryan didn't top 100 yards passing until midway through the fourth quarter and his 131 yards passing were a career low for a game in which he attempted at least 10 passes. This after topping 325 yards in five of his previous six games. Baltimore came in as the league's No. 2 defense in terms of opponent passer rating. With Atlanta's back fully up against the wall next Sunday against Green Bay, Ryan will get an easier matchup against a bottom-10 Packers pass defense.