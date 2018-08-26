Falcons' Matt Ryan: Leads Falcons on two scoring drives
Ryan completed five of 12 pass attempts for 57 yards in Saturday's 17-6 loss to Jacksonville.
The captain appeared to be in sync with Mohamed Sanu amidst an otherwise ho-hum performance, connecting with his veteran target for 21 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and later delivering an impressive back-shoulder pass for 15 yards during a second-quarter scoring drive. Ryan and the offense continue to struggle in finishing drives with touchdowns, as the first-team unit was down inside the 30-yard line on two occasions (once inside the red zone), but both trips culminated in Matt Bryant field-goal attempts.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Unflustered by Jalen Ramsey's comments•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Dices up Chiefs•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Leaves preseason opener after one drive•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Signs five-year extension•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Positive expectations in contract negotiations•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Closing in on new deal with Atlanta•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...