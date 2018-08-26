Falcons' Matt Ryan: Leads Falcons on two scoring drives

Ryan completed five of 12 pass attempts for 57 yards in Saturday's 17-6 loss to Jacksonville.

The captain appeared to be in sync with Mohamed Sanu amidst an otherwise ho-hum performance, connecting with his veteran target for 21 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and later delivering an impressive back-shoulder pass for 15 yards during a second-quarter scoring drive. Ryan and the offense continue to struggle in finishing drives with touchdowns, as the first-team unit was down inside the 30-yard line on two occasions (once inside the red zone), but both trips culminated in Matt Bryant field-goal attempts.

