Falcons' Matt Ryan: Leads Falcons to victory
Ryan completed 17 of 31 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 24-21 win over the Buccaneers. He also rushed three times for 29 yards.
Ryan's numbers weren't spectacular, but he did enough to clinch another road victory. His lone touchdown pass came on a six-yard throw to Justin Hardy during the first quarter. Although he's gone four straight games without multiple touchdown tosses, Ryan didn't turn the ball over Monday, cleaning up his act following a three-interception outing in Week 14. Ryan also contributed more than usual on the ground, with his 29 yards marking his second most this season. Next up for Atlanta is top-heavy tussle in New Orleans on Sunday.
