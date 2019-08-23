Falcons' Matt Ryan: Leads five possessions

Ryan completed 9-of-14 passes for 74 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in the Falcons' fourth preseason game against Washington. He also had two rushes for nine yards.

Ryan remained in the game for five offensive possessions, spanning the entirety of the first half. He was most impressive on the first drive of the contest, connecting on passes to Mohammed Sanu and Calvin Ridley. The highlight of the drive came on a 24-yard pass down the field to Justin Hardy that brought the Falcons into Washington territory. This figures to be Ryan's most extended work of the preseason, meaning he'll work sparingly in the team's final tuneup -- if at all.