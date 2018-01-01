Falcons' Matt Ryan: Leads team into postseason
Ryan completed 28 of 45 passes for 317 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 22-10 win over the Panthers. He also rushed three times for 14 yards.
With the defending NFC champion's playoff lives on the line, Ryan came through with his fourth 300-yard effort of the campaign, and first since Week 12. The 10-year pro helped lead the Falcons downfield on a 10-play, 75-yard opening possession that he capped off with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Devonta Freeman. Although that would be his only passing score, Ryan was sharp while connecting with six different pass catchers. He'll head into an NFC wild-card showdown against the Rams next Saturday having notched a touchdown pass in four straight contests.
