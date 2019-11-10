Falcons' Matt Ryan: Leads team to upset over Saints
Ryan completed 20 of 35 pass attempts for 182 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 26-9 win against New Orleans. He also ran for 13 yards on two carries.
The veteran quarterback has now been held under 185 passing yards in consecutive games after throwing for 300-plus yards over each of his first six outings of 2019. Granted, Ryan was forced to exit early during the Week 7 defeat to Los Angeles, but his 2:2 TD:INT during Atlanta's past two games is a far cry from the 15:7 TD:INT he established between Weeks 1 and 6. Though his fantasy production has slowed of late, Ryan was able to get it done on the field for his team Sunday, committing just one giveaway and scrambling for key first-down gains on two separate touchdown drives for Atlanta. Next for Ryan is a matchup against a Panthers defense that entered Week 10 allowing 330-plus passing yards over three of its past four outings.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...