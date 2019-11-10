Falcons' Matt Ryan: Leads team to upset over Saints

Ryan completed 20 of 35 pass attempts for 182 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 26-9 win against New Orleans. He also ran for 13 yards on two carries.

The veteran quarterback has now been held under 185 passing yards in consecutive games after throwing for 300-plus yards over each of his first six outings of 2019. Granted, Ryan was forced to exit early during the Week 7 defeat to Los Angeles, but his 2:2 TD:INT during Atlanta's past two games is a far cry from the 15:7 TD:INT he established between Weeks 1 and 6. Though his fantasy production has slowed of late, Ryan was able to get it done on the field for his team Sunday, committing just one giveaway and scrambling for key first-down gains on two separate touchdown drives for Atlanta. Next for Ryan is a matchup against a Panthers defense that entered Week 10 allowing 330-plus passing yards over three of its past four outings.