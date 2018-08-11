Falcons' Matt Ryan: Leaves preseason opener after one drive

Ryan and the Falcons went three-and-out on the opening drive of the ballgame, as the 10-year veteran completed one pass for -2 yards Friday against the Jets.

The starting unit's showing (albeit in a minute sample size) was abysmal as Tevin Coleman couldn't find any room to run, the offensive line got flagged with a holding penalty, and Ryan's only passing attempt to rookie Calvin Ridley was snuffed out behind the line of scrimmage. Bulletin board material for Ryan and the offense to build upon going into Week 2 of the preseason, when the starters may see an extra drive or two to ramp up towards a potential full half of play in Week 3.