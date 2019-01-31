Falcons' Matt Ryan: Left wrist issue

Ryan relayed Thursday that a left wrist issue which cropped up in Week 17 led to him opting out of an opportunity to go to the Pro Bowl as an alternate, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

As a result, Mitchell Trubisky got the Pro Bowl nod, but Ryan indicated that his wrist issue is not a concern at this stage. With the offseason ahead to rest his aches and pains, Ryan should be fine by the time the Falcons take the field again. At that time, he'll look to rebuild his chemistry with a skill-position corps that is slated to welcome back its key cogs, though possibly minus running back Tevin Coleman, who is eligible to become a free agent in March.