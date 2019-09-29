Falcons' Matt Ryan: Long touchdown streak snapped
Ryan completed 35 of 53 pass attempts for 397 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions, and carried the ball twice for a gain of 18 rushing yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Titans. He also fumbled once, with Tennessee's Jurrell Casey pouncing on the loose ball.
With Sunday's performance Ryan is now averaging a Herculean 331.3 passing yards per game through four weeks of regular-season play, but his six interceptions on the year is already nearly equal to his total of seven from 2018, and his lost fumble against the Titans gives him six over his past 19 appearances. The upcoming Week 5 matchup presents a challenge for Ryan and the Falcons' passing attack, going up against a Texans defense that has surrendered just five passing touchdowns in four outings thus far this season.
