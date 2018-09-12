Falcons' Matt Ryan: Looking to bounce back in Week 2
Ryan strives to improve upon a turbulent Week 1 outing, admitting that "(he) didn't play well enough" in the season opener against Philadelphia, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The veteran signal-caller is aiming to get on track against a stingy Carolina defense in what is a vitally important game for the Falcons to win at this early juncture of the schedule. Ryan only had 172 passing yards against Philadelphia prior to marching his offense down into the red zone on the game's final drive -- a total that would have been his lowest output since Week 10 of the 2013 season. Sunday's matchup against the Panthers is no walk through the park either, as the secondary contained Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to 170 yards and no touchdowns in a 16-8 Week 1 victory.
