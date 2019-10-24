Falcons' Matt Ryan: Misses practice
Ryan (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
As anticipated, Ryan didn't practice for the second day in a row, putting his availability in jeopardy for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. If Ryan's 154-game starting streak comes to an end this weekend, Matt Schaub would become only the second Falcons quarterback to draw a start since 2009.
