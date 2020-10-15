Ryan and the Falcons will be unable to practice in the immediate future, as the team has shut down its facilities due to multiple positive tests for COVID-19, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As the latest team to turn up positive tests, this puts the Week 6 matchup against Minnesota in jeopardy of being postponed, or at least delayed. Atlanta defense tackle Marlon Davidson was already placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, but the hope is that the situation doesn't lead to an outbreak as the team looks to confirm the other positive tests. Ryan and the Falcons already have plenty on their mind this week following the the firing of previous coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff, so they'll have to face this pending COVID challenge under the new leadership of interim head coach Raheem Morris. It will be a situation worth monitoring for any fantasy players rostering members of either the Falcons or Vikings.