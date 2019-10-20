Play

Falcons' Matt Ryan: MRI scheduled for Monday

Ryan will have an MRI on his injured right ankle Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ryan was knocked out of Sunday's 37-10 defeat to the Rams when his right ankle was twisted under the weight of Aaron Donald on a strip sack, which the quarterback lost. Afterward, Ryan was spotted in a walking boot and seemingly will have his health clarified at some point Monday. Matt Schaub is next in line for reps at quarterback for the Falcons.

