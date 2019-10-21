Falcons' Matt Ryan: Not ruled out for Week 8
Coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Ryan sprained his ankle in Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Rams, but the quarterback hasn't been ruled out for the Week 8 game against the Seahawks, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Quinn noted that he "wouldn't define" Ryan's injury as a high ankle sprain, but the veteran signal-caller's availability for Week 8 still looks in jeopardy. Quinn acknowledged that Ryan likely won't practice early in the week, but the Falcons will wait and see how the 34-year-old progresses over the next few days before a determination is made on his status for the game. If Ryan is sidelined next weekend, Matt Schaub would step in for what would be his first regular-season start since 2015.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Seemingly avoids severe injury•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: MRI scheduled for Monday•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Donning walking boot Sunday•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Won't reenter Sunday's contest•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Another prolific output in Week 6•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Busy stat line in Week 5 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.