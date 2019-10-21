Falcons' Matt Ryan: Not ruled out for Week 8

Coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Ryan sprained his ankle in Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Rams, but the quarterback hasn't been ruled out for the Week 8 game against the Seahawks, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Quinn noted that he "wouldn't define" Ryan's injury as a high ankle sprain, but the veteran signal-caller's availability for Week 8 still looks in jeopardy. Quinn acknowledged that Ryan likely won't practice early in the week, but the Falcons will wait and see how the 34-year-old progresses over the next few days before a determination is made on his status for the game. If Ryan is sidelined next weekend, Matt Schaub would step in for what would be his first regular-season start since 2015.