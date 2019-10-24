Falcons' Matt Ryan: Not seen at practice Thursday
Ryan (ankle) wasn't present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It appears Ryan will avoid the practice field for a second straight session as he tends to a right ankle sprain. Thursday's injury report will confirm as much, but the Falcons appear to be getting Matt Schaub ready for a spot start, if needed, Sunday against the Seahawks.
