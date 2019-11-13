Play

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Not seen at practice Wednesday

Ryan didn't participate in the open portion of Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons may be exercising caution with Ryan, who sat out Week 8 due to a right ankle sprain before returning after the team's bye and leading the team to a victory this past Sunday at New Orleans. On the other hand, he was expected to be on the field for Wednesday's walkthrough, per Kelsey Conway of the team's official site. As such, Ryan's listing on Wednesday's injury report will be interesting to note.

