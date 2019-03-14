Falcons' Matt Ryan: Operating behind improved line

Ryan (wrist) may be afforded more time to throw in 2019 after Atlanta agreed to contracts Wednesday with free-agent guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown.

Often found running for his life behind a shoddy offensive line in 2018, Ryan still managed to throw for 4,900 yards and 35 touchdowns. Neither Carpenter nor Brown put forth an exemplary body of work last season -- they ranked as the Nos. 54 and 62 offensive guards in the league, respectively, per Pro Football Focus -- but both bring experience to the line and will likely step into starting roles immediately. The duo will provide an upgrade at guard, but investing the No. 14 overall pick in April's draft into an offensive tackle remains very much in play for the Falcons.